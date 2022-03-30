Christian music artist Matt Maher to help Project 15:12

For The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Christian music artist Matt Maher will give a live performance on April 5 at 7 p.m. at the Adler Theatre in Davenport to benefit Project 15:12 Love One Another.

Maher is a nine-time Grammy nominee and three-time GMA Dove Award winner. His most popular songs include “Lord, I Need You,” “Because He Lives (Amen),” “Hold Us Together” and “Your Grace is Enough.” Maher has written or co-written six No. 1 radio singles. Since 2004, he has toured around the world for such events as World Youth Day festivals, Worship Night in America with Chris Tomlin, Compassion Live’s The Road Show and Toby Mac’s Hits Deep Tour.

This is Project 15:12’s fifth event in its “No Greater Love” series. Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster or at the Adler Theatre box office or at the door the night of the event. “We are really looking forward to welcoming Matt Maher back to our community,” Project 15:12 co-director Monica Burchett said. “We know he’s performed in Davenport before and we hope to give him a warm welcome back. It is a total honor to have a musician of his talent be a part of this series. Each year these events are so uplifting and we can’t wait for another night where our Christian community can come together!”

Project 15:12, which takes its name from a verse in John’s Gospel, strives to fill a void of services in the Quad-City area. The organization seeks to help individuals or families who are not receiving any other kind of state or federal income-based assistance such as food stamps or Medicaid but who are going through a life transition. These transitions could include divorce, sickness or death in the immediate family, loss of job or natural disaster. The goal is to help someone through a rough patch so they don’t fall on harder times. Since January 2016, Project 15:12 has helped more than 365 individuals or families including more than 550 children in the Quad Cities by assisting with over $220,000 in aid.

The No Greater Love events raise funds for Project 15:12 but also “provide our community with a solid Christian message,” said Karly Driscoll, Project 15:12 co-director. “We also want our community to know about Project 15:12 and the work we are doing so that if they know someone in need or if they are in need, they will reach out to us.”