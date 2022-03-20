Deacon Robert McCoy 1937-2022

Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Robert Charles McCoy, 85, formerly of Bettendorf, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 916 E. Rusholme St., Davenport. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport with military honors. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 22 from 4 – 7 p.m. at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, Davenport with a Prayer Service at 6:30 p.m. There will be additional visitation an hour prior to Mass at the church. He passed away on March 18, 2022.

Robert “Bob” Charles McCoy was born March 18, 1937, in Clinton, Iowa, to Charles Francis McCoy and Mildred Bryant. The family relocated to Davenport in 1943. Bob graduated from Davenport High School in 1955, studied Pharmacy at the University of Iowa and received a master’s from St. Ambrose University. He served in the U.S. Army from 1960-1997 and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. He married Patricia Volk on December 27, 1961. Together they raised 4 children.

Bob was ordained by Bishop Gerald O’Keefe on June 13, 1992, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and served as a Deacon at St. Paul the Apostle and Sacred Heart. He also served the Diocese as Diaconate Director and Formation Director for Deacons. He was on the boards of Churches United – Quad Cities and the National Association of Diaconate Directors, where he was also Treasurer. He was a life member of the Reserve Officers Association.

He was among the original employees at Illini Hospital in Silvis, Ill, serving as Pharmacy Director. He subsequently owned a Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy store, and finished his career as a pharmacist at the Rock Island Arsenal.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Pat; children Kathi (Bob) Scott of Grimes, IA, Mike of Atlanta, GA, Mary Beth (Steve) Haugen of Denver, CO and Carole (Will) Johnson of Centennial, CO; Nine grandchildren – Megan, Nikki, Matt, Cooper, Abby, Maddie, Paige, Noah and Nicholas, and two great-grandchildren – Kennedy and Jackson. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Muriel, and brother-in-law Herb Smith.

Memorials may be made to the Missionary Diocese of Fairbanks, Church’s United and/or St. Paul the Apostle.