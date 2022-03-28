Deacon William “Bill” Donnelly 1930-2022

BETTENDORF — Deacon William G. “Bill” Donnelly, 91, died March 23 at his home surrounded by family.

Deacon Donnelly

Bill was born on July 18, 1930, in Lake Forest, Illinois, a son of Lillian (Hilbrant) and William G. Donnelly, Sr. He graduated from Loras Academy in Dubuque in 1948. Bill proudly served our country in the Army.

He was united in marriage to Louise Kloppenborg on Oct. 26, 1957 at St. Alphonsus Church-Davenport.

On June 6, 1988, he was ordained to the permanent diaconate for the Diocese of Davenport by Bishop Gerald O’Keefe at Sacred Heart Cathedral-Davenport.

epay

He served St. John Vianney Parish-Bettendorf from 1988 until his retirement in 2012. He also served as a Bettendorf Police Chaplin for many years. He also was
a member of the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his wife, Louise; children: Michael (Lori) Donnelly, Iowa; Mary (Glen) Storey, Oklahoma;and Paul Donnelly, Minnesota; a daughter-in-law, Kaley
Donnelly, Washington; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, William G. Donnelly III and an infant son, John
Joseph.

His funeral was held March 29 at St. John Vianney Church with burial at Davenport Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Women’s Choice Center or St. Labre Indian School.

Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition, or make a one-time donation, today!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Facebooktwittermail
Posted on

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *