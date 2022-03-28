Deacon William “Bill” Donnelly 1930-2022

BETTENDORF — Deacon William G. “Bill” Donnelly, 91, died March 23 at his home surrounded by family.

Bill was born on July 18, 1930, in Lake Forest, Illinois, a son of Lillian (Hilbrant) and William G. Donnelly, Sr. He graduated from Loras Academy in Dubuque in 1948. Bill proudly served our country in the Army.

He was united in marriage to Louise Kloppenborg on Oct. 26, 1957 at St. Alphonsus Church-Davenport.

On June 6, 1988, he was ordained to the permanent diaconate for the Diocese of Davenport by Bishop Gerald O’Keefe at Sacred Heart Cathedral-Davenport.

He served St. John Vianney Parish-Bettendorf from 1988 until his retirement in 2012. He also served as a Bettendorf Police Chaplin for many years. He also was

a member of the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his wife, Louise; children: Michael (Lori) Donnelly, Iowa; Mary (Glen) Storey, Oklahoma;and Paul Donnelly, Minnesota; a daughter-in-law, Kaley

Donnelly, Washington; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, William G. Donnelly III and an infant son, John

Joseph.

His funeral was held March 29 at St. John Vianney Church with burial at Davenport Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Women’s Choice Center or St. Labre Indian School.