DIRECTOR OF RELIGIOUS EDUCATION, ST. MARY PARISH, GRINNELL, IA

We are seeking a full-time DRE to lead PreK-12th faith formation, organize adult bible studies, and engage families in parish life. Benefits available. Applications will be accepted through March 31st.
Job description can be found at https://www.stmarygrinnell.com/ or by emailing grinnellstmary@diodav.org

Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition, or make a one-time donation, today!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More from the Catholic Messenger

Facebooktwittermail
Posted on

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *