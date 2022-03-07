Ireland Tour Informational Meeting- 2022

Bishop Thomas Zinkula invites you to learn more about the Faith of the Irish pilgrimage he is leading for The Catholic Messenger.
Join the Bishop at 2 p.m. Wednesday March 23, 2022 in person or by Zoom Meeting.
The in-person gathering takes place at the St. Vincent Center (diocesan headquarters), 780 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport.
“Ireland has a very strong Catholic heritage, and many people from Ireland immigrated to the United States and contributed a great deal to the Church in the U.S.,” Bishop Zinkula said. “I am hoping to gain a better understanding of the nature and dynamics of Irish Catholic culture.”
Reservations Information for Info Meeting
Please let us know if you plan to attend in person or by Zoom meeting.
Send an email to messenger@davenportdiocese.org with your name, email address and in-person or online preference.