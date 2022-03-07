Ireland Tour Informational Meeting- 2022

**Ireland tour Informational meeting**

Bishop Thomas Zinkula invites you to learn more about the Faith of the Irish pilgrimage he is leading for The Catholic Messenger.

Join the Bishop at 2 p.m. Wednesday March 23, 2022 in person or by Zoom Meeting.

The in-person gathering takes place at the St. Vincent Center (diocesan headquarters), 780 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport.

“Ireland has a very strong Catholic heritage, and many people from Ireland immigrated to the United States and contributed a great deal to the Church in the U.S.,” Bishop Zinkula said. “I am hoping to gain a better understanding of the nature and dynamics of Irish Catholic culture.”