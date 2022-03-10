Serving the vulnerable in the world

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

During the season of Lent, we have the opportunity to reflect on how we have responded to the Gospel call to serve Jesus through those who are poor and vulnerable around the world. This year’s theme for the Catholic Relief Services collection, which is on March 12-13, is Reveal Christ’s Love.

The collection supports six Catholic organizations:

• Catholic Relief Services (CRS) is the official international Catholic humanitarian overseas relief and development agency of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB). CRS provides emergency relief and long-term assistance to help people become more self-sufficient.

• Migration and Refugee Services of the USCCB helps dioceses and churches resettle refugees as well as victims of human trafficking.

• Holy Father’s Relief Fund assists victims of war, natural disasters and other emergencies around the world.

• Department of Justice, Peace and Human Development of the USCCB advocates for poor and vulnerable people throughout the world, and works for international justice and world peace.

• Catholic Legal Immigration Network, Inc. (CLINIC) is a network of legal immigration programs that promote the dignity and protect the rights of immigrants. It provides technical assistance and training to dioceses with immigration programs like ours in the Diocese of Davenport.

• Secretariat of Cultural Diversity in the Church of the USCCB supports a network of national pastoral centers and diocesan personnel who minister to various ethnic groups and migrant communities.

For more information on the Catholic Relief Services collection and the organizations it supports, please visit www.usccb.org/catholic-relief.

May our prayers and generous contribution to this collection on March 12-13 help Reveal Christ’s Love to our brothers and sisters who are served by CRS and other organizations supported by it.