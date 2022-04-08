33: Catholic Messenger Conversations Episode 33: A conversation with SAU Chaplain Fr. Ross Epping

Catholic Messenger Conversations Episode 33: A conversation with SAU Chaplain Fr. Ross Epping

Fr. Ross shares his insights serving the St. Ambrose University campus with the masks finally off!

This segment was produced and recorded at KALA Radio Studios, St. Ambrose University, Davenport, Iowa, USA.

Renew Our Hearts, copyright 2019 by Joe Mattingly. All rights reserved.

Published by NS Publications, 2325 James St., #11, Coralville, IA 52241.

Email: nspinfo@newmansingers.com. Voice/text: 319-331-8812.

For rights and reprint information, contact the publisher.

Recorded at Holy Mountain Studios, Coralville, IA.

You can hear all our podcasts on your favorite podcast platform including Apple podcasts, iHeartmedia, TuneIn and mor