An invitation to the Chrism Mass on April 11

The Catholic Messenger

You are invited to participate in one of the most special liturgies in the life of a diocese, the Chrism Mass, on April 11 at 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport. The Mass also can be viewed online at the Cathedral’s YouTube page at https://tinyurl.com/5cbxx5sw

At this liturgy, the bishop gathers the faithful of the diocese — priests and deacons, religious and laity — for the blessing and consecration of the oils that will be used in all of the parishes in the coming year.

Here the Oil of the Sick, used to strengthen, console and heal those who are infirm, will be blessed. Here the Oil of Catechumens, used to strengthen and free those preparing for baptism, will be blessed. Here the Sacred Chrism, used to ordain bishops and priests, to confirm, to anoint newly baptized infants, and to dedicate churches and altars, will be consecrated.

Here, too, the faithful will witness the Rite of Recommitment to Ministry by diocesan priests. “May our presence at the Chrism Mass be a sign of our support and gratitude for their ministry, and a reminder that baptism calls all of us to lives of service,” said Deacon Frank Agnoli, the Diocese of Davenport’s director of Liturgy.

A small reception will follow the Mass.