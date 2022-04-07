Appointments

Effective Friday, April 1, 2022

Rev. William C. Kneemiller, relieved of assignment as chaplain at the Kahl Home, Davenport, to retirement.

Effective Monday, April 18, 2022

Rev. Louis K. Hammond, assigned as chaplain at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

Effective Sunday, May 1, 2022

Rev. Timothy J. Regan, from chaplain at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, to retirement and assigned as half-time chaplain at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

Effective Friday, July 1, 2022

Rev. Nicholas O. Akindele, relieved of present assignment as Defender of the Bond for the Marriage Tribunal of the Diocese of Davenport, and parochial vicar of Holy Family Parish, Davenport; St. Alphonsus Parish, Davenport; and St. Peter Parish, Buffalo, and assigned as pastor of Holy Family Parish, Davenport, and St. Alphonsus Parish, Davenport, and as adjutant Judicial Vicar for the Marriage Tribunal of the Diocese of Davenport.

Rev. Kevin J. Anstey, relieved of present assignment as pastor of St. Anthony Parish, Knoxville and Sacred Heart Parish, Melcher to a leave of absence.

Rev. Paul J. Appel, JV, JCL, while remaining Judicial Vicar, Vice-Chancellor and Delegate of the Bishop in Matrimonial Matters for the Diocese of Davenport, relieved of present assignment as pastor of St. Alphonsus Parish, Davenport; St. Peter Parish, Buffalo; and Holy Family Parish, Davenport, and assigned as pastor of Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, Clinton.

Deacon Steven E. Barton, relieved of present assignment as deacon at Holy Family Parish, Davenport, and assigned as deacon and parish life coordinator of St. Andrew Parish, Blue Grass.

Rev. Robert J. Cloos, relieved of present assignment as pastor of St. Peter Parish, Cosgrove and St. Mary Parish, Oxford, and assigned as pastor of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish, Lost Nation; Assumption and St. Patrick Parish, Charlotte; Immaculate Conception Parish, Petersville; Ss. Mary and Joseph Parish, Sugar Creek; and St. Patrick Parish, Delmar.

Rev. Daniel R. Dorau, while remaining as pastor of St. James the Less Parish, St. Paul and St. John Parish, Houghton, assigned as pastor of St. Mary Parish, West Point and St. Boniface Parish, Farmington.

Rev. Ross M. Epping, while remaining as chaplain of St. Ambrose University, Davenport, relieved of assignment as Director of Vocations for the Diocese of Davenport, and assigned as pastor of St. Peter Parish, Buffalo.

Rev. Jacob M. Greiner, while remaining as pastor of Our Lady of Victory Parish, Davenport, and Director of Seminarians for the Diocese of Davenport, assigned as Director of Vocations for the Diocese of Davenport.

Rev. Dennis L. Hoffman, relieved of present assignment as pastor of St. Mary Parish, West Point, and St. Boniface Parish, Farmington, and assigned as pastor of St. Anthony Parish, Knoxville, and Sacred Heart Parish, Melcher.

Very Rev. Kenneth E. Kuntz, VF, while remaining as a member of the College of Consultors, relieved of present assignment as pastor of Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, Clinton and Dean of the Clinton Deanery to retirement.

Rev. John D. Lamansky, relieved of present assignment as parochial vicar of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Bettendorf, and assigned as parochial vicar of Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, Clinton and chaplain of Prince of Peace Catholic School, Clinton.

Rev. Francis Mensah, assigned as pastor of St. Peter Parish, Cosgrove and St. Mary Parish, Oxford, and Defender of the Bond for the Marriage Tribunal of the Diocese of Davenport.

Rev. Francis V. Odoom, relieved of present assignment as pastor of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish, Lost Nation; Assumption & St. Patrick Parish, Charlotte; Immaculate Conception Parish, Petersville; Ss. Mary & Joseph Parish, Sugar Creek; and St. Patrick Parish, Delmar, to and return to Archdiocese of Cape Coast, Ghana.

Rev. Joseph P. V. Phung, while remaining as pastor of Holy Family Parish, Fort Madison, assigned as pastor of St. Joseph Parish, Montrose.

Mr. Trevor Pullinger, relieved of present assignment as parish life coordinator of St. Joseph Parish, Montrose.

Rev. John J. Stack, relieved of present assignment as parochial vicar of Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, Clinton, and assigned as parochial vicar of Holy Family Parish, Fort Madison, and St. Joseph Parish, Montrose.

Deacon Terry Starns, relieved of present assignment as parish life coordinator of St. Andrew Parish, Blue Grass, to retirement.

Rev. Christopher R. Young, while remaining Delegate for the Bishop in Matrimonial Matters for the Diocese of Davenport, Delegate of the Bishop for the Community Celebrating the Pre-conciliar Liturgy, parochial vicar of Holy Family Parish, Davenport, and parochial vicar of St. Alphonsus Parish, Davenport, relieved of present assignment as sacramental minister of St. Anthony Parish, Davenport, and St. Peter Parish, Buffalo.

Thomas Zinkula, Bishop of Davenport

Deacon David Montgomery, Chancellor