Farewell Sister Theresa Kruml

Love of God and care for the people
Journeying through over 70 years of your
religious life
33 years of teaching in schools
Grateful students you have fondly
remembered
For the love of the needy and the sick
You immersed yourself in clinical
pastoral education
Earning the respect of senior adult
counselor
Attaining your purpose and
meaning of life
“Serving God with a loving heart”
“Accepting life’s daily crosses”
“To grow in God’s love”
“A listening heart, joyful spirit and trust in God’s Divine Mercy”
Your words of wisdom will forever be hovering our hearts
Inspiring and guiding us in our journey
to eternal life
Thank you Sister Theresa Kruml
You will be dearly missed
(Editor’s note: Michael Chan of St. Wenceslaus Parish in Iowa City wrote this poem as a tribute to Sister Theresa Kruml, OSU, a parish volunteer who is returning to her motherhouse.)