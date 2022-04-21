Farewell Sister Theresa Kruml

Love of God and care for the people

Journeying through over 70 years of your

religious life

33 years of teaching in schools

Grateful students you have fondly

remembered

For the love of the needy and the sick

You immersed yourself in clinical

pastoral education

Earning the respect of senior adult

counselor

Attaining your purpose and

meaning of life

“Serving God with a loving heart”

“Accepting life’s daily crosses”

“To grow in God’s love”

“A listening heart, joyful spirit and trust in God’s Divine Mercy”

Your words of wisdom will forever be hovering our hearts

Inspiring and guiding us in our journey

to eternal life

Thank you Sister Theresa Kruml

You will be dearly missed

(Editor’s note: Michael Chan of St. Wenceslaus Parish in Iowa City wrote this poem as a tribute to Sister Theresa Kruml, OSU, a parish volunteer who is returning to her motherhouse.)