MULTIPLE POSITIONS, HOLY FAMILY PARISH, FORT MADISON, IA

Holy Family Parish is a growing, engaging parish looking to expand staff to enable the faithful to more fully experience and practice their Catholic faith. Positions available are for a Faith Formation Coordinator, Music Director, and Youth Ministry Coordinator. All of these positions require people of sound Catholic teaching who practice their faith regularly, excellent communication and organizational skills, flexibility in time schedules, and experience in the related field. If interested in any of these positions, please send a resume to Fr. Joseph Phung, 1111 Avenue E, Fort Madison, IA 52627; or e-mail to phungj@diodav.org. Specific requirements for each position are:

FAITH FORMATION COORDINATOR:

Organize and coordinate Family Faith Formation and Sacramental Prep Programs

Bachelor’s Degree in Theology/Faith Formation/Catechesis, or related field

Event planning and organizing

Computer skills in many different formats

MUSIC DIRECTOR:

Encourage full, active, conscious participation of the faithful in liturgical and other services.

Bachelor’s Degree in Music or equivalent

Instrument and vocal skills

Experience with traditional Catholic and contemporary Catholic/Christian music

YOUTH MINISTRY COORDINATOR:

Provide vision and coordination of activities for young people 6th – 12th grade.

Bachelor’s Degree in Theology, Pastoral Ministry, or related field

Knowledge of current youth culture and trends

Maintain confidentiality

For a full job description of each position, please go to www.holyfamilyfm.com.