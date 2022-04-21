Students recognized for Holocaust essays

Zoey Fuglsang, an eighth-grader at St. Joseph Catholic School in DeWitt, received third place in the Ida Kramer Children of the Holocaust Essay Contest. Her essay, “A Time to Never Forget,” focused on Aaron Elster, a child survivor of the Holocaust. Fuglsang received $100 for her efforts, and her sponsoring teacher, Demi Franck, received $50 for classroom expenses. Five additional St. Joseph students received $10 gift cards to Barnes & Noble for participating in the essay contest. Sponsors made a $100 donation to the school for its support of the contest.

Franck noted that the students were inspired by a traveling educational trunk from the Illinois Holocaust Museum that focused on children and families of the Holocaust. “Zoey’s essay actually focused on one of the children that was part of the trunk,” Franck said, noting that the contest “is a great opportunity for our students and has allowed us to explore, learn and understand the impact of this dark time in history and what we must learn from it.”

Mary Huber, an eighth-grader at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic School in Davenport, received an honorable mention for her essay and received a $25 Barnes & Noble gift card.

Mary Rolfstad, a junior at Assumption High School in Davenport, received a $10 gift card to Barnes & Noble for participating in the contest.

The essay contest is sponsored by the Yom Hashoah Committee and the Holocaust Education Committee of the Quad Cities.