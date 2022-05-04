A thank-you note for priests

To the Editor:

I write with a joyful heart to thank Jesus and Sister (St.) Faustina for Divine Mercy Sunday that I attended April 24. Now, also in gratitude, I thank all the priests who were present to hear confessions in the sacrament of reconciliation. You have done a great service and I am greatly in awe of all of you.

If you are a priest who was not present, you are still valuable in the eyes of Jesus and me, too. I want to inform anyone who was not in attendance that Jesus is still looking for you. Please make yourself available to any priest and let the graces contained in the sacrament of reconciliation flow over you. Know that as the father was watching the prodigal son return, Jesus is looking for you. I made it today! Alleluia!

I offer heartfelt thanksgiving for all priests, those I know and do not know. You have chosen wisely. God bless and may God’s abundance flow into your lives. I ask this through Jesus Christ, the son of the living God. Amen.

William Grothus

Bettendorf