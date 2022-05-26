Challenged to be open

To the Editor:

After reading Father Ron Rolheiser’s “Managing an ascension” column in The Catholic Messenger (May 12, 2022), I am feeling insightful and challenged in a positive way. Like Father Rolheiser, I too often encounter colleagues, friends, and even family, who suggest that the institution of the Catholic Church is dying. In his rebuttal to this line of thought he tells us that, rather than dying, the Church is in fact in a period of ascension, challenging Catholics to be open to reshaping our understanding and relationship with Christ and the Church.

Thank you for publishing thought-provoking material such as this article in the Messenger. I am left hopeful and energized to not only pray the rosary for the future of the Church, but to also look for Christ in perhaps new and reimagined ways like the disciples did as they waited between the resurrection and the ascension.

Angela Joers

Riverdale