For The Catholic Messenger

Holy Trinity Catholic School in West Point raised money for the Food for Families Food Drive through a series of paid dress down days. Houghton Knights of Columbus matched the donation.

With these and additional donations, the school gave $1,536.22 to The Fellowship Cup in Mount Pleasant and $1,536.22 to the Fort Madison Food Pantry.

The drive has raised more than $21,800 for local food pantries since 2015.