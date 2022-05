Inspired by Tibetan prayer flags, Sister Rosie Restelli, CHM, started a ribbon tree at Humility of Mary Center in Davenport. Sisters, associates, staff and visitors are able to tie a ribbon to a branch asking for God’s mercy, blessings, guidance or in thanksgiving. She established the tree a year ago and it has been so popular that new branches have been added to the pot. Each time passersby see the branches with ribbons, they are reminded to send up prayers for all who request them.