Taking steps to stop violence against women

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Men from St. Ambrose University walked a mile in high heels around the campus perimeter April 29 to take steps against sexualized violence against women.

Although mist dampened the ground they walked on, gingerly, a dozen or so male students, faculty and staff chose from a table of high-heeled shoes to walk a mile. They stuffed the back side of the heels with tissues for a better fit.

Junior Daniel Salazar said it is important “that we as men come to understand what it’s like to walk in someone else’s shoes. We will never understand 100% what it is like to understand the struggles women go through. But this is a step.”

The student group Sexual Assault Awareness Team promotes prevention, intervention and awareness on campus. Junior Piper Denny is the secretary and social media representative of the group. “We want to raise awareness and give men the opportunity to gain some insight on the realities of sexual assault.”

Junior Lindsay Greer, co-executor of SAAT, was helping with the event for the first time. “It gives the guys a chance to step into the heels of someone else. This is a big deal and draws attention to the issues of sexual assault and rape.”