Ban assault rifles

To the Editor:

There is a nearly daily plague of mass shootings in the country. The scandal needs to be addressed by our legislators. It is the most destructive public health problem after the coronavirus. An Iowa senator said recently that a national bipartisan agreement on gun control is possible. But, “no type of gun can be forbidden.”

The large majority of citizens want a ban on the assault rifle used recently to slaughter 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. The senator and colleagues must abide by majority opinion.

Donald Moeller

Davenport