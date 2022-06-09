Bishop’s Letter: Spread the Good News

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

The Catholic Communication Campaign (CCC) provides funding for spreading the Good News of Jesus Christ in our communities, our diocese and throughout the world.

Half of your donations to the CCC collection remain in our diocese to support our local communication efforts.

The COVID pandemic has caused significant challenges to all of us. We have come to rely on additional modes of communicating with each other, including the video conferencing of meetings and formation opportunities, livestreaming liturgies and events, and communicating my personal messages to you through podcasts and video recordings. While in-person interactions are opening up thanks to vaccinations, we can still utilize these modes of communication on occasion to reduce travel time and cost.

Your gift to the CCC will assist the diocese in developing new communication tools and services to share information within and outside the diocese, in addition to our diocesan websites, www.davenportdiocese.org and davenportvocations.org; monthly newsletters; and social networks, such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

For more information on the Catholic Communication Campaign and the projects funded by the collection, please visit www.usccb.org/ccc. Your generous contribution on the weekend of June 11-12 will help people in our diocese, our country and our world to better know the love of God and the Church.

Sincerely in Christ,

Most Rev. Thomas R. Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport