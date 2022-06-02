Diocesan priests to celebrate jubilees

The Catholic Messenger

Five priests are celebrating milestone jubilees in 2022.

60 years

Father Thomas Doyle, 90, attended the University of Iowa, St. Ambrose College-Davenport and completed his theological studies at Mt. St. Bernard-Dubuque, Iowa. He was ordained June 2, 1962, by Bishop Ralph Hayes at St. Mary Church-Oxford. Father Doyle served at St. Mathias Parish-Muscatine, St. Mary Parish-Clinton, Our Lady of the River Parish-LeClaire, St. Mary Parish-Oskaloosa, St. Mary of the Assumption Parish-West Point, Sacred Heart Parish-Clinton, St. Mary Parish-Iowa City, St. Mary Parish-Albia, St. Peter Parish-Lovilia and St. Mary Parish-Mechanicsville. He retired from active ministry in 2004.

50 years

Father Edmond Dunn, 86, attended St. Ambrose College, University of Iowa, Boston College-Andover Newton Joint Doctoral Pro­gram-Boston, and completed his theological studies at Pope John XXIII National Sem­in­ary-Weston, Mass­achusetts. He was ordained June 3, 1972, at St. Mary Church-Oxford by Bishop Gerald O’Keefe. Father Dunn served on faculty at St. Ambrose College/University from 1975 to 2010. While there, he also served as spiritual director, rector and spiritual formation director of the seminary department. Father Dunn served at St. Peter Parish-Cosgrove and St. Mary Parish-Oxford. He retired in 2019. A celebration took place May 29.

Father John Stecher, 78, attended Loras College-Dubuque, Iowa, and did theological studies at Mt. St. Bernard Seminary-Dubuque and St. Mary Seminary-Baltimore. He was ordained Jan. 29, 1972, at the Carmelite Monastery-Bettendorf by Bishop O’Keefe. Father Stecher served at St. Paul the Apostle Parish-Davenport, Assumption High School-Daven­port, St. Francis College/Univer­sity of St. Francis-Fort Wayne, Indiana, Mount St. Clare College-Clinton, Newman Catholic Student Center-Iowa City, St. Mary Parish-Iowa City, St. Patrick Parish-Iowa City, St. Wenceslaus Parish-Iowa City and the Kahl Home-Davenport. He retired in 2014.

40 years

Father Robert Harness, 71, attended North East Missouri State-Kirksville, Missouri, and completed his theological studies at St. Paul Seminary-St. Paul, Minnesota. On June 5, 1982, he was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop O’Keefe at St. Mary of the Visitation Church-Ottumwa. Father Harness served at St. Mary Parish-Clinton, St. Joseph Parish-DeWitt, St. Anne Parish-Welton, Ss. Peter & Paul Parish-Clear Creek, St. Elizabeth Parish-Harper, St. Mary Parish-Keota, Holy Trinity Parish-Keota, Ss. Philip & James Parish-Grand Mound, Ss. Mary & Joseph Parish-Sugar Creek, Sacred Heart Parish-Lost Nation, St. James Parish-Toronto, Sacred Heart Parish-Oxford Junction, Assumption & St. Patrick Parish-Charlotte and Holy Family Parish-Davenport. He retired in 2019.

25 years

Father Patrick Hilgendorf, 52, graduated from Mount St. Clare College-Clinton, St. Ambrose University, and completed theological studies at Kenrick-Glennon Seminary-St. Louis. On May 17, 1997, he was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop William Franklin at Sacred Heart Cathedral-Dav­en­port. Father Hilg­endorf has served at St. Paul the Apostle Parish-Davenport, St. Patrick Parish-Iowa City, St. Wenc­eslaus Parish-Iowa City, Ss. John & Paul Parish-Burlington and Ss. Mary & Patrick Parish-West Burlington. Since 2010 he has served as pastor at St. Mary Magdalen Parish-Bloomfield and St. Patrick Parish-Ottumwa.