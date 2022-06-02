Diocesan priests to celebrate jubilees

The Catholic Messenger

Five priests are celebrating milestone jubilees in 2022.

60 years

Fr. Doyle

Father Thomas Doyle, 90, attended the University of Iowa, St. Ambrose College-Davenport and completed his theological studies at Mt. St. Bernard-Dubuque, Iowa. He was ordained June 2, 1962, by Bishop Ralph Hayes at St. Mary Church-Oxford. Father Doyle served at St. Mathias Parish-Muscatine, St. Mary Parish-Clinton, Our Lady of the River Parish-LeClaire, St. Mary Parish-Oskaloosa, St. Mary of the Assumption Parish-West Point, Sacred Heart Parish-Clinton, St. Mary Parish-Iowa City, St. Mary Parish-Albia, St. Peter Parish-Lovilia and St. Mary Parish-Mechanicsville. He retired from active ministry in 2004.

50 years

Fr. Dunn

Father Edmond Dunn, 86, attended St. Ambrose College, University of Iowa, Boston College-Andover Newton Joint Doctoral Pro­gram-Boston, and completed his theological studies at Pope John XXIII National Sem­in­ary-Weston, Mass­achusetts. He was ordained June 3, 1972, at St. Mary Church-Oxford by Bishop Gerald O’Keefe. Father Dunn served on faculty at St. Ambrose College/University from 1975 to 2010. While there, he also served as spiritual director, rector and spiritual formation director of the seminary department. Father Dunn served at St. Peter Parish-Cosgrove and St. Mary Parish-Oxford. He retired in 2019. A celebration took place May 29.

Fr. Stecher

Father John Stecher, 78, attended Loras College-Dubuque, Iowa, and did theological studies at Mt. St. Bernard Seminary-Dubuque and St. Mary Seminary-Baltimore. He was ordained Jan. 29, 1972, at the Carmelite Monastery-Bettendorf by Bishop O’Keefe. Father Stecher served at St. Paul the Apostle Parish-Davenport, Assumption High School-Daven­port, St. Francis College/Univer­sity of St. Francis-Fort Wayne, Indiana, Mount St. Clare College-Clinton, Newman Catholic Student Center-Iowa City, St. Mary Parish-Iowa City, St. Patrick Parish-Iowa City, St. Wenceslaus Parish-Iowa City and the Kahl Home-Davenport. He retired in 2014.

40 years

Fr. Harness

Father Robert Harness, 71, attended North East Missouri State-Kirksville, Missouri, and completed his theological studies at St. Paul Seminary-St. Paul, Minnesota. On June 5, 1982, he was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop O’Keefe at St. Mary of the Visitation Church-Ottumwa. Father Harness served at St. Mary Parish-Clinton, St. Joseph Parish-DeWitt, St. Anne Parish-Welton, Ss. Peter & Paul Parish-Clear Creek, St. Elizabeth Parish-Harper, St. Mary Parish-Keota, Holy Trinity Parish-Keota, Ss. Philip & James Parish-Grand Mound, Ss. Mary & Joseph Parish-Sugar Creek, Sacred Heart Parish-Lost Nation, St. James Parish-Toronto, Sacred Heart Parish-Oxford Junction, Assumption & St. Patrick Parish-Charlotte and Holy Family Parish-Davenport. He retired in 2019.

25 years

Fr. Hilgendorf

Father Patrick Hilgendorf, 52, graduated from Mount St. Clare College-Clinton, St. Ambrose University, and completed theological studies at Kenrick-Glennon Seminary-St. Louis. On May 17, 1997, he was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop William Franklin at Sacred Heart Cathedral-Dav­en­port. Father Hilg­endorf has served at St. Paul the Apostle Parish-Davenport, St. Patrick Parish-Iowa City, St. Wenc­eslaus Parish-Iowa City, Ss. John & Paul Parish-Burlington and Ss. Mary & Patrick Parish-West Burlington. Since 2010 he has served as pastor at St. Mary Magdalen Parish-Bloomfield and St. Patrick Parish-Ottumwa.

Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition, or make a one-time donation, today!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More from the Catholic Messenger

Facebooktwittermail
Posted on

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *