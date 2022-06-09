Pray for a New Pentecost

In 1973, the Supreme Court legalized abortion nationally with the Roe v. Wade decision. Since then, more than 63 million unborn children have been killed by abortion in the United States. That estimate was gathered by tracking data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Guttmacher Institute, which previously served as a research arm of the nation’s largest abortion provider, Planned Parenthood.

The killing of 63 million human beings has left a gaping wound in the heart and soul of America. Society begins to lose the value and dignity of human life when our laws and courts do not protect the most vulnerable and innocent. We become more callous toward our spouses, children, neighbors and world. Our culture’s acceptance of abortion has caused our society to spin out of control. Death begets death until we are all at risk. Look at the violence in our streets and in our schools. Look at the pain and abuse in marriages and families across our country. Look at how we treat the many immigrants who yearn for freedom and basic human rights.

Look at the racial tension and violence across our land.

As the Supreme Court addresses the legalities of Roe v. Wade, let us pray for a new outpouring of the Holy Spirit in our land. May we humble ourselves to be transformed by the God of life. May our hearts and minds be conformed to our Lord Jesus Christ so that we view each person with infinite value and dignity. May a new Pentecost blow across our land and descend on us, so we may overflow with the love of God. Pray for our Supreme Court and for our country that we chose life as the guiding light for our legal system and our future.

Mike Gannon

St. Thomas More Parish, Coralville