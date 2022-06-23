Providing support around the world

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

The annual Peter’s Pence Collection provides essential support for the Holy See’s activities and helps Pope Francis assist the victims of wars, oppression, and natural disaster around the world.

For example, the Pontifical Mission Societies share the Gospel with and minister to people in places that the Church designates as mission lands due to their lack of resources and other challenges. When the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the world, the Holy Father established an emergency fund in connection with Pontifical Mission Societies to address the needs of places in Latin America, Africa, and Asia where the pandemic posed a grave humanitarian crisis. With an initial contribution of $750,000 from the Holy Father, the Pontifical Mission Societies provided relief to people in South Africa, Pakistan, Colombia, and other countries throughout the Southern Hemisphere.

Your contribution to Peter’s Pence helps fund not only the activities of the Roman Curia that assist the pope in the exercise of his ministry, but also those that support solidarity projects which aid those most in need — like the outreach described above. To learn more about the ways in which Peter’s Pence supports the Holy Father’s ministry of mercy, visit https://www.obolodisanpietro.va/en.html (English) or https://www.obolodisanpietro.va/es.html (español).

Please prayerfully consider supporting the collection the weekend of June 25-26 as an act of mercy and charity. Join our brothers and sisters in faith around the globe to help Pope Francis carry out his ministry to the Universal Church and reach out to the most marginalized in our world.

Thank you and may God bless you abundantly.

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Most Rev. Thomas R. Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport

I should no longer say that I have neighbors to help, but that I must myself be a neighbor to others.

—Pope Francis, Fratelli Tutti, no. 81