A question about religious liberty

To the Editor:

When we Catholics celebrate and promote religious liberty we might want to consider whose religious liberty we are promoting. Our Jewish and Muslim brothers and sisters have a different view of the permissibility of abortion depending on stage and situation. This is derived from their faith. Do we impose our theological view on them? Perhaps we should emulate our Quaker brethren, who oppose killing even in warfare, live it out themselves, advocate for non-violence but do not impose their belief on those who differ. Do we truly believe in religious liberty?

Mary Lu Callahan

Iowa City