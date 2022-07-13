Appointments

Effective Saturday, July 9, 2022

Deacon Ryan Burchett, newly-ordained, assigned to St. Paul the Apostle Parish, Davenport and to ministry in the Office of Evangelization in the Diocese of Davenport.

Deacon Kent Ferris, OFS, newly-ordained, assigned to St. Joseph Parish, Columbus Junction and St. Joseph Parish, West Liberty, and to Hispanic ministry.

Deacon Andy Hardigan, newly-ordained, assigned to Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, Clinton and as sacramental minister to Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish, Lost Nation; St. Patrick Parish, Delmar; Immaculate Conception Parish, Petersville; Ss. Mary and Joseph Parish, Sugar Creek; and Assumption and St. Patrick Parish, Charlotte, and to jail ministry.

Deacon Ángel Hernández, newly-ordained, assigned to St. Patrick Parish, Iowa City, and to Hispanic ministry.

Deacon Gary Johnson, newly-ordained, assigned to Divine Mercy Parish, Burlington/West Burlington, and to mental health ministry.

Deacon Mike Linnenbrink, newly-ordained, assigned to St. Boniface Parish, Farmington; St. John Parish, Houghton; St. Mary Parish, West Point; and St. James the Less Parish, St. Paul, and to Catholic Rural Life ministry.

Deacon Andrew Reif, newly-ordained, assigned to St. Mary Parish, Dodgeville, and to Courage/Encourage ministry.

Deacon Jeffrey C. Schuetzle, while remaining in his diaconal assignment at Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, Clinton, and as Director of the Diaconate for the Diocese of Davenport, assigned as sacramental minister to Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish, Lost Nation; St. Patrick Parish, Delmar; Immaculate Conception Parish, Petersville; Ss. Mary and Joseph Parish, Sugar Creek; and Assumption and St. Patrick Parish, Charlotte.