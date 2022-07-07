Congregation of the Humility of Mary sisters, associates celebrate jubilees

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — The Congregation of the Humility of Mary (CHM) recently celebrated the jubilees of five sisters and two associates.

70 years

● Sister Roberta Brich, a Minden, Iowa, native, entered the CHM community in 1952 and made first vows in 1955. She earned a BA in education from Marycrest College in Davenport and an education specialist degree from Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona. Sister Brich taught in the Iowa schools of St. Anthony in Des Moines, St. Patrick in Ottumwa and St. Mary in Marshalltown. In Illinois, she taught at St. Pius X in Rock Island. She was principal at St. Louis the King in Glendale, Arizona; Our Lady of Lourdes in Bettendorf; St. Joseph in Neola, Iowa, and vice principal at Our Lady of Sorrows in Wahiawa, Hawaii. Sister Brich worked at the Conflict Center in Denver before serving as CHM vice president from 1996-2004 and CHM president from 2004-08. She then ministered as religious education coordinator at St. Anthony Parish in Davenport. She also served on the CHM membership team. Sister Brich lives and volunteers at the Humility of Mary Center in Davenport and is active in a ministry of prayer and witness.

● Sister Maria Caridad Inda, a native of Mexico City, Mexico, entered the CHM community in 1952 and made her first profession in 1955. She graduated from Marycrest College with a BA in Spanish. She earned an MA in Spanish and Latin American literature from St. Louis University and a

doctorate in international studies from the American University in Washington, D.C. Sister Inda taught in Iowa at Ottumwa Heights College in Ottumwa, St. Joseph High School in Neola and Aquinas High School in Fort Madison. She later served as director of the Projects/Spanish Program for the Latin American Bureau of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. She served as an associate with the Overseas Education Fund in Bethesda, Maryland; information coordinator for International Education Development in Washington, D.C.; and executive director of the Spanish Education Development Center in Washington, D.C. Since 1987, she has been the executive director of the Center for International Resources, Inc. in Guadalajara, Mexico. Sister Inda’s translation credits include “The Theology of Liberation” by Gustavo Gutiérrez and the “Medellín Documents” from CELAM (Latin American Episcopal Council). She has also done translation work in the area of nonviolent action, including “From Dictatorship to Democracy” by Dr. Gene Sharp.

60 years

● Sister Joan LeBeau, a Chicago native, entered the CHM community in 1952 and made first vows in 1955. She worked in food service in Iowa at Ottumwa Heights College in Ottumwa, St. Vincent in Davenport, Dowling High School in Des Moines, Crestview Acres and Preferred Risk in West Des Moines, and Bishop Drumm Retirement Center in Johnston. In Des Moines, she also worked in environmental services at Mercy Hospital, housekeeping at Mercy Senior Services and Park Place Apartments. She later served as assistant CHM coordinator at Bishop Drumm, where she now resides in a ministry of prayer and witness.

● Sister Margaretha Fitzgerald, a Collins, Iowa, native, entered the CHM community in 1962 and made her first profession in 1965. She earned a BA and MA in elementary education from Marycrest College. She also received a

master’s degree in religious studies from the University of St. Thomas in Houston. She taught in the Iowa schools of St. Joseph in Neola; St. Mary in Oskaloosa; St. Mary in Sigourney; and St. Theresa, Christ the King and St. Anthony in Des Moines; Lourdes Memorial in Bettendorf and Holy Trinity in Davenport. She also taught at Sacred Heart Cathedral School in Dodge City, Kansas. Sister Fitzgerald lived in Des Moines and was an active caregiver and substitute teacher before serving as CHM Vice President from 2012-17. She now lives in Davenport and is active in a ministry of prayer and witness.

● Sister Sue Sellers, a Des Moines native, entered the CHM community in 1962 and made her first profession in 1965. She received a BA in education from Marycrest College. She taught in the

Iowa schools of St. Mary in Oskaloosa, St. Mary in Ottumwa and Sacred Heart in Des Moines. She taught in Montana at St. Matthew School in Sidney and Sacred Heart School in Glendive and in Colorado at Notre Dame in Denver. She was the director at Roth Hall at Ottumwa Heights Center in Ottumwa, an admissions counselor and a librarian at Marycrest/TMU, the manager at McAuley Terrace Apartments in Johnston, Iowa, and the center director at Humility of Mary Center. In Johnston, she was the resident assistant at Martina Place and the pastoral care activity assistant at Bishop Drumm Retirement Center, where from 2010-14 she served as CHM coordinator and currently volunteers.

25 years

● Associate Diana Gray, a Davenport native, became acquainted with CHM sisters through volunteering with Quad Cities Interfaith. The mother of two adult children, she served as an associate co-leader from 2017-2021 and was the resident life coordinator at the Humility of Mary Center from 2018-2021.

● Associate Evalee Mickey, a student of CHM sisters at Ottumwa Heights Academy and College in Ottumwa, credits the teachings and ideals of the sisters as “a source of direction for me in many ways and at many times.” She lives in North Liberty and is active in St. Thomas More Parish-Coralville’s Social Justice Commission, Pax Christi USA and Peace Iowa. In 2002, she served 28 days in federal prison for “crossing the line” at a School of Americas watch rally. She is a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.