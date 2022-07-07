Reverse decision to close

To the Editor:

The U.S. Catholic bishops (USCCB) recently decided to close the U.S. operations of Catholic News Service (CNS). Jesuit Thomas Reese, one of the most respected Catholic journalists in the U.S., thinks the decision creates numerous problems for the Church and the bishops. My opinion is that this decision needs to be reversed or carefully justified in writing to those most involved such as our diocesan newspaper, The Catholic Messenger. Real problems need to be seen in daylight.

Donald Moeller

Professor Emeritus Theology,

St. Ambrose University,

Davenport