To the Editor:

The national media inflaming Jacobinical opposition to the SCOTUS decision Dobbs v. Jackson overruling Roe v. Wade presents Roe v. Wade as the source and summit of all that is good in America. As an Iowan, I have always thought that was the role of baseball in America. Perhaps I have been in a field of dreams. Say it ain’t so Joe! Yet, somehow, I have a predilection for Right Field in all of this.

Father John Spiegel

Montrose