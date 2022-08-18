A tribute in stone to unborn children and Knights of Columbus founder

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

Last month, members of St. Mary Parish-Grinnell gathered around a new tribute stone in the parish prayer garden. Father Scott Foley, the parish’s pastor, blessed the stone that honors both unborn children and Knights of Columbus founder Blessed Father Michael McGivney.

Parishioner Kent Reed, a member of the parish’s Knights of Columbus council, said the council set aside money several years ago for a tribute to unborn children. At the time, the members were unsure what the tribute might look like. An idea emerged and plans were fast-tracked when KofC member Brian Cranston came across a freedom rock in nearby Montezuma. A similar stone seemed appropriate and, “as we thought about it, it made great sense” to put the KofC founder and unborn children together in one tribute, Reed recalled.

The left side of the heart-shaped stone features a color image of Blessed Father McGivney and a dedication: “Apostle of the Young, Protector of Christian Family Life, Founder of the Knights of Columbus.” The right side features a color image of an infant with a Scripture passage (Job 12:10): “In His hands is the life of every living thing, and the breath of every human being.” The center of the heart features a KofC logo.

Joel Smith of Smith Funeral Home-Grinnell arranged for the production of the stone and volunteered his time installing it at the parish, Reed said.