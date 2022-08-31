Archer continues as dean at SAU

DAVENPORT — Patrick Archer assumed the role of dean of the College of Arts and Sciences in May of this year after serving as interim dean since July 2021.

Archer, who has “filled leadership roles virtually his entire career at St. Ambrose” is a “consistent and strong advocate for faculty and staff within the institution’s strategic priorities,” said Paul C. Koch, provost and vice president for Academic and Student Affairs. Archer served as interim dean for a year and was “the clear choice of faculty and staff in the college to continue as their dean for the foreseeable future,” Koch added.

Archer’s leadership career at St. Ambrose University dates back to his original faculty appointment in 2009 as assistant professor for the Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice. Since then, Archer has served multiple administrative and faculty roles, including interim dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, professor for the Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice and director of Strategic Planning. He also served as associate dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, chair of the Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice, and Social Sciences/Humanities representative for the College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s Executive Council.

As St. Ambrose embarks on a new strategic plan, led by President Amy C. Novak, Archer’s role is vital in helping the university develop learning philosophies and fresh curricular approaches, a news release stated. These approaches best prepare St. Ambrose students for the next generation of work and teach them in the various ways students wish to learn.

“Patrick has demonstrated a strong commitment to leadership. His willingness to explore creative strategies to grow enrollment in the college is noteworthy,” said Novak. “I’m thrilled to have a dean whose commitment to creativity, collaboration and problem-solving will prepare Ambrose for a strong future.”