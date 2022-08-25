Pullinger moves to diocesan role

Name: Trevor Pullinger

Title: Coord­inator of Catechesis & Adult Lay Formation

Hometown/home parish: I grew up in the northwest suburbs of Chicago (Go Cubs!). I attended a few parishes growing up but spent my most formative time at Ss. Peter & Paul in Cary, Illinois.

Family: I am in love with Jessica Pullinger and we have been married 13 years. We have five rambunctious children and are expecting our sixth in October. We also have two cats and a dog.

Education: I received my BA in theology and philosophy, with a concentration in pastoral ministry, from Quincy University in Quincy, Illinois, and completed my youth ministry certificate with the Center for Ministry Development. Most recently, I earned my MA in catechetics and evangelization at Franciscan University of Steubenville in Ohio.

Hobbies/interests: In my spare time, I love to read and study different subjects. I usually joke about my undergrad years because in addition to what I was studying full time I was a class away from minoring in biology and chemistry and two classes away from minoring in music. I also love poetry and journaling. My other hobby is wasting time with my family, which really is the most important. We especially love camping, hiking and all that comes with being outdoors.

Previous experience: Ministry for me began at Ss. Peter & Paul, where I helped with organizing children’s choir. I served in campus ministry at Quincy University and led the Koinonia Retreat organization that organized fall and spring retreats. I served All Saints Parish in Keokuk as the director of Faith Formation & Youth Ministry for eight years and then stepped into the role of pastoral associate there. For the past two years, I also served part-time as parish life coordinator of St. Joseph Parish in Montrose.

Job description: My mission is to serve and support pastors and parishes in the essential task of catechesis. All of humanity has a fundamental right to hearing the good news related well. This begins with outreach and evangelization and grows into catechesis. Knowledge of the Lord leads to deeper devotion as our Lord exemplifies in Luke 24 on the walk to Emmaus. I hope we all become diligent students of sacred Scriptures and devoted participants in the mystery of the sacraments.

Favorite part of working for the diocese: In more than 10 years serving in the diocese, I have come to know and love many wonderful people cheerfully serving Christ. I’m eager to be of service and support to all who venture to share the “reason of their hope” as St. Peter phrases it in 1 Peter 3:15.

Hopes for the future: That in my time here parish pastors, staff and volunteers across the diocese will feel supported and listened to and to grow in their faith, understanding and appreciation for the mystery of Christ’s life, passion, resurrection ascension and reign. This time in which we live is a tumultuous one. Revelation teaches us to expect wars, famine and worldwide difficulties; yet, it is mercy, love for Christ in others and our worship that reveals Jesus’ presence in our midst. The Parousia happens every Sunday so that we all can be a sacrament to the world. We are to be bearers of hope, good news and a healing balm to our neighbor in the midst of the storm.