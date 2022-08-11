Sr. Black was an educator

DUBUQUE — Sister Jean Margaret Black, BVM, a former educator, died July 27 at Mount Carmel Bluffs. She was 98.

Sister Black was born Aug. 30, 1923, in Holbrook to John and Mary (McCarty) Black. She entered the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on Feb. 2, 1945, from St. Michael Parish, Holbrook.

She served as an elementary teacher at Visitation in Des Moines and Hayes Catholic in Muscatine. She also taught in Nebraska, Montana and California.

Her funeral was held Aug. 4 in the Mary Frances Clarke Chapel at Mount Carmel Bluffs.

Memorials may be sent to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support-our-mission/online-donations