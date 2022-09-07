2020 grads to celebrate in person at homecoming

For The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Two years ago, only months away from graduation, the Class of 2020 had their lives put on hold — including their graduation ceremony. Though they had earned their credits to graduate, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented gathering together to mark that important milestone.

This fall, the Class of 2020 will celebrate together during a special celebration ceremony Sept. 18 during homecoming weekend. President Emerita Sister Joan Lescinski, CSJ, will deliver remarks to the Class of 2020.

Sister Lescinski served as president of St. Ambrose University for 14 years and as of her retirement last year, had spent nearly 50 years in higher education. She helmed more than a decade of growth at SAU that included new campus buildings, an increase in endowed scholarships and adding several new majors and programs.

Over the years, Sister Lescinski held positions on several higher education governing boards including the Higher Learning Commission, the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities, and the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities.

In the Quad Cities, she was recognized twice for her exemplary leadership: the American Association of University Women, Rock Island-Moline Chapter bestowed the Women of Excellence Award and Athena International, Quad Cities Chapter awarded the Athena Leadership Award.

After two very difficult years, the university is “blessed that the Class of 2020 and Sr. Joan can celebrate together in-person this year,” the school said in a statement.