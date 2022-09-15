ADA works ‘So Faith May Flourish’

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — “Your faithful contribution to the Annual Diocesan Appeal directly impacts the faith lives of countless people throughout the Diocese of Davenport,” Bishop Thomas Zinkula said in a letter addressed to the people of the diocese.

“So Faith May Flourish” is the theme of this year’s ADA campaign with a goal of raising $2,997,000. That goal is 3.3% lower than last year’s goal due to the “Upon This Rock Capital Campaign,” which covers extraordinary costs of long-term diocesan priorities and some areas of the ADA, said Michael Hoffman, diocesan director of development.

“We have reduced costs at the diocese and are working our best to be fiscally responsible,” he said. “We have held down expenses but are still able to function and offer services.” The ADA covers chancery operations and parish services, charity and services, evangelization and faith formation, and ministry preparation and clergy support. “We appreciate all gifts. No gift is too small.”

Donors may make pledges and payments through parishes or directly to the diocese. “We have seen a big uptick going through our online portal,” he said. Payment options include monthly, quarterly, semiannually or in one lump sum. “We can even bill you.”

In addition to checks and online payment, other ways to contribute to the ADA include required minimum distributions (RMDs), stocks and grain and estate planning. Hoffman encourages people considering those options to consult with a tax advisor.

Bishop Zinkula said, “Every year you are asked to help our local Church to be a source of truth, beauty and goodness in southeast Iowa by contributing to the ADA. And every year you come through. … Thank you for your faith-filled support of our annual appeal. I am grateful for your continued generosity.”