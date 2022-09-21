Genesis Health System looks to partner with MercyOne

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

Davenport-based Genesis Health System and Michigan-based MercyOne have signed a letter of intent (LOI) to develop a strategic partnership.

MercyOne is a member of Trinity Health, one of the largest not-for-profit Catholic health care systems in the nation with 88 hospitals across 25 states. It is not affiliated with any Iowa-based entities bearing the name “Trinity” or “Trinity Health.” Genesis is one of the largest employers in the Quad Cities, with more than 5,000 employees.

With the signing of the LOI earlier this month, the two healthcare organizations will begin a process to conduct additional due diligence and ultimately work toward finalizing the terms of a definitive agreement.

In the Diocese of Davenport, MercyOne hospitals in Centerville, Clinton, Iowa City and Newton will be included in the strategic partnership. In a joint press release, Genesis and MercyOne said nothing would change operationally for either health care system as a result of the LOI or throughout the due diligence process taking place over the next several months. “Patients will continue to receive the same high-quality, compassionate care they have always received from their trusted providers,” the press release stated.

The Genesis Health System Board of Directors unanimously selected MercyOne as its choice for a partner after an exploration process that began in December 2021. “Throughout our partnership exploration, our commitment was to select a partner willing to make significant investments in Genesis that will enhance our ability to grow, thrive and deliver more seamless integrated care in our region,” said Doug Cropper, president and CEO of Genesis Health System.

Bob Ritz, MercyOne president and CEO, said MercyOne and Genesis Health System are “mission-driven organizations committed to delivering the highest quality care and best patient experience to all we serve.” He said MercyOne looks forward to continuing discussions and shaping a framework to enhance access to personalized, convenient health care across eastern Iowa and western Illinois.

“MercyOne is a strong cultural fit with Genesis and shares our commitment to the Genesis Mission, Vision and Values,” Cropper said. “With this selection, we will be able to leverage the skill, talent and scale of national and regional resources while retaining local leadership and focus. We believe MercyOne is the best partner to deepen our commitment to quality, safety and patient experience. This partnership will enhance support for our workforce retention and recruitment efforts and collaboratively address the most pressing issues facing health care today.”