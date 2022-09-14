Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat series focuses on justice for all

For The Catholic Messenger

Working for greater inclusion in society, especially through racial and gender equity with liberty and justice for all, the Congregation of the Humility of Mary (CHM) in Davenport confirmed these goals in its direction statement in 2021. In response, Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat in Wheatland will offer three upcoming retreats to address the issues of racism, tolerance and inclusion, said Lisa Martin, the CHM communications director.

“As conflict and divisiveness in society seems to be at a heightened state, we feel it is more important than ever that we make a conscious effort to be informed and open our minds to the realities of our times. Please join us for one or all of these important program offerings. We encourage you to share this information,” the Humility sisters said in a statement.

On Sept. 17, Father Daniel Horan, OFM, will present a talk titled “Spirituality and Justice — A White Catholic’s Guide to Racism and Privilege.” This online only presentation is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lori Freudenberg, OLPR director of programs, said she had read Father Horan’s book (the same title as the program) and learned that he offered a retreat on the topic in the Chicago area. She asked him to offer a presentation for Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat. The book offers a message of hope and invites participants to educate themselves and advocate for justice, she said. Cost for the program is $30. Deadline to register is Sept. 16.

“Walking with Two Feet of God’s Love in Action Alongside Immigrants and Refugees” will be presented Sept. 28 at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The talk’s leaders are Emily Sinnwell, co-founder of Iowa City Catholic Worker, and Kim Novak, a volunteer there.

Participants will learn about the Iowa City Catholic Worker, which is an immigrant and refugee-led community dedicated to daily prayer and the works of mercy. The group strives to live in accordance with the justice and charity of Jesus Christ, the lives of the saints and the aims and means of the Catholic Worker Movement, according to the retreat release. Participants will learn about the efforts underway to welcome immigrants and refugees in Iowa and about how Catholic Social Teaching influences walking with others. Fee is $35 and includes lunch. Registration deadline is Sept. 21 for meal planning.

Oct. 6, from 3-7 p.m., panelists will address, “Where is Human Dignity in Racism? An Action Plan to Help End Racism” in the St. Anthony Parish Center, 417 N. Main St., Davenport. Panelists include Nancy Stone, Father Rudolph Juàrez, pastor of St. Anthony Parish in Davenport; Mayra Hernandez, community organizer with Quad Cities Interfaith; Ryan Saddler, associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion at St. Ambrose University in Davenport; and Thomas Mason IV, president of the St. Martin de Porres Society at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport. They will cover the history of racism in the U.S. and participate in a Q&A with attendees. Afterwards, attendees will discuss ways to share information with their parishes and communities. A light meal will be served. There is no fee, but please pre-register. For more information about any of the retreats, and to pre-register for the panel discussion, visit the Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat website, www.theprairieretreat.org or call (563) 374-1092.