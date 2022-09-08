PrairieFest is Sept. 24

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

WHEATLAND — Take the opportunity to enjoy the beauty of Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat and learn what the retreat center is about during PrairieFest.

The event is Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2664 145th Ave. The retreat center offers a “place of solitude and spiritual reflection for the Congregation of the Humility of Mary community as well as spiritual seekers of all faiths,” according to its website.

PrairieFest allows members of the public to explore the grounds, see the retreat facilities and learn more about upcoming retreats, said Joyce Bieber, development director for the Congregation of the Humility of Mary. “There are many people who have never been to Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat who are curious about what we offer. We have made many changes in the past couple years, so it is also a way to show off these upgrades,” Bieber said.

The musical lineup for the day includes Dwayne Hodges of 10 of Soul offering Gospel/spiritual music at 11 a.m.; Wes Wells with Americana/folk music at 11:45 a.m.; Angela Meyer with country western music at 12:30 p.m.; Troy Troftgruben with strings and harmony – folk/rock music at 1:15 p.m.; Levi Craft with classic rock at 2 p.m.; Charlotte Blu (the Voice) with contemporary pop/soul music at 2:45 p.m. and Quartet Moon Tinsnips with bluegrass music at 3:30 p.m.

Visitors can bring a picnic lunch or purchase food on-site. Smokin’ Butt BBQ will sell pulled pork, sides and drinks.

PrairieFest is not a fundraiser, but free-will donations are accepted, Bieber said. Money raised at the event will go toward operating expenses.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

“It is simply a fun day with a great lineup of diverse music. There’s something for everyone,” Bieber said.