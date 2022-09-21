Speaking to Catholic responsibility

To the Editor:

I want to express my gratitude for the guest column by Mary Lu Callahan on racism and Donald Moeller’s thoughts on constitutional-guaranteed safety, re guns.  Both the column and the letter were found in the Sept. 1 issue of The Catholic Messenger.  Both speak profoundly of our Catholic responsibility to study issues from a Gospel perspective (as Pope Francis encouraged in the front-page article on forgiveness and humility) . We must humbly examine our conscience in light of how we live and promote justice and peace in these issues.

JoAnn Snodgrass
Prince of Peace Parish, Clinton

