39: CMC2 Episode 1: New beginnings – CMC2 and SAU

Facebooktwittermail

The Catholic Messenger’s new video podcast show: Catholic Messenger Conversations #2
CMC2 Episode 1: New beginnings – CMC2 and SAU
Host: Chase Mason; Guests Luke Johnson and Ian Cawthon – St. Ambrose University students.
The students talk about articles in the Catholic Messenger, newspaper of the Diocese of Davenport.
For more information, contact The Catholic Messenger at messenger@davenportdiocese.org or arland-fye@davenportdiocese.org

Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition, or make a one-time donation, today!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More from the Catholic Messenger

Facebooktwittermail
Posted on

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *