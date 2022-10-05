Calendar of Events

Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat events

Wheatland — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is a ministry of the Congregation of the Humility of Mary and is located in rural east central Iowa on a 200-acre native grass prairie woodland along the Wapsipinicon River. Upcoming events include:

Oct. 10-12, Unity: Assembling the Pieces of the Puzzle. Join Kathy Berken in exploring the notion of oneness. Program starts at 4 p.m. Monday and concludes at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Fee is $160 and includes meals.

Oct. 14, Imagination Unbinds Hope. Find your voice through painting with presenter Jo Myers-Walker from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Fee is $35 and includes lunch.

Oct. 17, Words are Powerful: Be mindful of how you speak to yourself. Understand and improve your inner dialogue with Tina Flaherty. Program starts at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m. Fee is $35 and includes lunch.

Oct. 20, Meet author Matthew Fox. Meet the author of “Discover Creation Spirituality” in this online retreat from 6-8 p.m. Fee is $20.

Register for these and other retreats at olpretreat@chmiowa.org or call (563) 374-1092.

Sept. 2-Oct. 30

Davenport — A loaned exhibit about the life and world of Anne Frank at Putnam Museum and Science Center will provide an in-depth look into the life and world of Anne Frank, as represented in her diary. Along with period photographs and supplemental materials, the exhibit honors the memory of Anne Frank and raises awareness of the Nazi era and the Holocaust. For more information go to http://annefrank.com.

Sept. 23-Nov. 1

Iowa City — This year’s 40 Days for Life campaign will take place Sept. 23 through Nov. 1. Its mission is to bring together the body of Christ in a spirit of unity during a focused campaign of prayer, fasting and peaceful advocacy. Johnson County Right to Life is organizing a prayer vigil outside Emma Goldman Clinic; pro-life advocates are encouraged to sign up for one-hour time slots between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. through the 40 days. Find resources and sign up for a time slot at www.jcrtl.org.

Oct. 6

Davenport — An art show and sale will take place at Coffee House, 1315 Jersey Ridge Road, from 4-7 p.m. View artwork from the late Father Edward Catich, Amy Nielsen, Paul Herrera and John Bald. Art Legacy League is co-hosting the event.

Oct. 7

Bettendorf — St. Serra Club will celebrate Mass at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish with rosary and adoration to follow in the small adoration chapel.

Oct. 8

Davenport to Moline, Ill. — A five-mile eucharistic procession reenacting the walk to Emmaus will take place Oct. 8 starting at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport and ending at St. Mary Catholic Church in Moline, Illinois. There will be an opening Mass at 8 a.m. at the cathedral, with procession immediately following. The event will conclude with benediction and a Mass of Thanksgiving at St. Mary’s around noon. This is a first-time event, and Bishop Thomas Zinkula of Davenport and Bishop Louis Tylka of Peoria will participate. For more information go to https://www.emmausqc.com/.

Coralville — St. Thomas More Parish is hosting “Dance-More-a-Thon” from 6-10 p.m. to raise money for a new worship space. Enjoy music, dancing, food, drinks and a live auction. Tickets are $20 per person or $50 for a family. For more information email melizawise@gmail.com or call (319) 210-9233.

DeWitt — St. Joseph Parish is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration with Mass at 4 p.m. followed by an authentic German meal of bratwurst or pork schnitzel. Cost is $15 for adults. Children under 10 years old eat free. There is also a kids menu of a hot dog, chips and a root beer float. Dinner will be served until 7 p.m. Carry outs are available. Event also includes a beer tent, silent auction, music, farmer’s market, raffle and children’s games.

Oct. 8

Coralville — St. Thomas More Parish is hosting “Dance-More-a-Thon” from 6-10 p.m. to raise money for a new worship space. Enjoy music, dancing, food, drinks and a live auction. Tickets are $20 per person or $50 for a family. For more information email melizawise@

gmail.com or call (319) 210-9233.

Davenport — Ballet Quad Cities is presenting an original Holocaust performance, Our Will to Life, at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Adler Theatre. The performance will celebrate and dramatize works by Jewish composers who fled the Nazis or tragically died in the camps. The performance is in collaboration with the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities and the Holocaust Education Committee of the Quad Cities as part of “Out of Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today.” Purchase tickets at https://www.balletquadcities.comor www.ticketmaster.com.

DeWitt — St. Joseph Parish is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration with Mass at 4 p.m. followed by an authentic German meal of bratwurst or pork schnitzel. Cost is $15 for adults. Children under 10 years old eat free. There is also a kids menu of a hot dog, chips and a root beer float. Dinner will be served until 7 p.m. Carry-outs are available. Event also includes a beer tent, silent auction, music, farmer’s market, raffle and children’s games.

Oct. 10 or 12

Iowa City/Coralville — Persons interested in joining a Cornerstone Catholic Scripture Study on the Letter of Paul to the Romans are invited to participate in a session at St. Mary Parish in Iowa City Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. or at St. Thomas More Parish in Coralville Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. For more information go to www.

thecornerstonescripturestudy.org or call Dan Teets at (319) 337-4314, ext. 105.

Oct. 11, 18

Coralville — St. Thomas More Social Justice Commission is hosting a two part series “Possible and Necessary: A World Without Nuclear Weapons” Oct. 11 and Oct. 18 from 7-9 p.m. in the lower level. The first evening will include a showing of the documentary “White Light/Black Rain: The Destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.” On Oct. 18, participants will watch a YouTube video of Archbishop John Wester of Santa Fe, who has written a pastoral letter titled “Living in the Light of Christ’s Peace: A Conversation Toward Nuclear Disarmament.” Discussions will follow each session. Be advised that the documentary may not be appropriate for young children due to graphic images of destruction and loss of life. Light refreshments will be served at both sessions.

Oct. 15

Fort Madison — An America Needs Fatima rosary rally will take place in the prayer garden of Ss. Mary & Joseph Church at noon. Bring a lawn chair.

Rock Island, Ill. — A White Mass to honor medical professionals will take place at 9 a.m. at St. Pius X Parish. Bishop Louis Tylka of Peoria will celebrate. Following the Mass, Dr. Jack Lane, professor of radiology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, will offer a presentation, “The Christian Health Care Professional in the Era of Secular Medial Ethics,” in the parish’s McCarthy Hall.

Oct. 15, 16

St. Mary Solon Culture of Life Team is hosting Guiding Star founder Leah Jacobson for two events focused on the journey toward more positive women’s health care. On Oct. 15, Jacobson will speak at St. Mary Church in Solon. Doors open at 5:45 p.m., dinner will be served at 6:15 p.m. and the presentation begins at 7 p.m. At this event, she will share her journey to the Guiding Star project. Register at https://tinyurl.com/5n7uck29. On Oct. 16, Jacobson will speak about wholistic feminism at MERGE in Iowa City. Register at https://tinyurl.com/yc5hpf3d

Oct. 17-19

West Burlington — Join Mike Patin for a three-day parish mission at the Ss. Mary & Patrick Church Hall. Each night will begin at 5:30 p.m. Food will be served from 5:45-6:45 p.m. Sing praise and worship music from 7-7:15 p.m. Patin will speak from 7:15-8:30 p.m.

Oct. 22, 23

The Diocese of Davenport Office of Multicultural Ministry is hosting Nicaraguan singer/guitarist Tony Melendez for two bilingual concerts in October. Melendez, who was born without arms, plays guitar with his feet. Through his music, he endeavors to share a message of hope.

On Oct. 22, he will perform at Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish in Clinton at 7 p.m. On Oct. 23, he will perform at St. Joseph Parish in Columbus Junction at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Admission is free for children under 12. For tickets or directions call (563) 242-3311 (Clinton) or (329) 728-8210 (Columbus Junction).

Oct. 30

Richmond — Holy Trinity in Richmond is hosting a drive-thru fall dinner from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. A free-will donation will be accepted for chicken and pork loin dinners. An online auction at SierenAuctionSales.com will take place through Oct. 29 at 5 p.m.; winners should pick up and pay for their items on Oct. 30. Dinner and auction proceeds will be allocated toward building improvements such as roofing and stained glass windows restoration at Holy Trinity.

Through Oct. 30

Davenport — A loaned exhibit about the life and world of Anne Frank at Putnam Museum and Science Center through Oct. 30 will provide an in-depth look into the life and world of Anne Frank, as represented in her diary. Along with period photographs and supplemental materials, the exhibit honors the memory of Anne Frank and raises awareness of the Nazi era and the Holocaust. For more information go to http://annefrank.com.

Ongoing

Davenport — St. Anthony Parish is resuming its grief support group. Meetings are Tuesdays from 4-5 p.m. in the old school building at the back of the church. For questions, contact Virginia at (309) 523-9251 or gin0731@reagan.com. Des Moines – Senior citizens age 65 and older can call 211 for assistance in making an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination.

Online — Many parishes in the Diocese of Davenport offer livestream and video-recorded Masses. For a listing go to https://bit.ly/3gP68Ym or click the links in English or Spanish on www.catholicmessenger.net.

Learn the Couple to Couple League method of Natural Family Planning (NFP), which gives couples the knowledge to track fertility signs as a way to achieve or avoid pregnancy. NFP is the only method of family planning approved by the Catholic church, and modern, symptom-based methods demonstrate an accuracy of about 99 percent in identifying times of fertility and infertility, according to the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology. Self-paced, online classes are available. Go to https://ccli.org/main-nfp/ or contact Al and Beth Budelier at (563) 324-7040 or elizabethimel@yahoo.com for more information

Davenport — St. Anthony Parish is resuming its grief support group. Meetings are Tuesdays from 4-5 p.m. in the old school building at the back of the church. For questions, contact Virginia at (309) 523-9251 or gin0731@reagan.com.