Golden Rule ship in Iowa – check for details Oct. 2022

The Golden Rule peace ship has set sail on the Mississippi River and is expected to travel along the Diocese of Davenport later this month. The Golden Rule is a project of Veterans for Peace, which opposes nuclear weapons and war.

This ship first set sail in 1958 to stop nuclear weapons tests in the Marshall Islands. It was recently recovered and restored.

The ship will tentatively dock in Clinton on Oct. 12, Davenport Oct. 14, Muscatine Oct. 17, Burlington Oct. 19 and Keokuk Oct. 21.

Follow The Golden Rule’s trek on Facebook at GoldenRulePeaceBoat. To track the ship and see a tentative schedule of events go to vfpgoldenruleproject.org.