Laudato Si’ is more than just the environment / La encíclica Laudato Si’ es más que hablar del medio ambiente

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

In his 2015 encyclical, Laudato Si’: On Care for Our Common Home, the Holy Father speaks of relationships: between God and humanity, among the peoples of humanity, and between humanity and creation, of which humanity is a part. In his message for this year’s Season of Creation, Pope Francis again speaks of the urgency in responding to these relationships — to the cries of the earth and the poor.

We presently find ourselves at a juncture of global and local concerns. In the Church, we have completed the diocesan, regional and national phases of the Synod on Synodality, in which people were asked what breaks and fills their hearts about their experience of the Church. We also are at the beginning, the diocesan phase, of the Eucharistic Revival, an endeavor of the USCCB to help us refocus our attention on this central, identifying feature of our faith. Finally, on Oct. 4, 2022, — the Memorial of St. Francis of Assisi and the conclusion of the Season of Creation — the Diocese of Davenport launched its Laudato Si’ Action Plan. This will be our participation in an international venture initiated by the Vatican, the Laudato Si’ Action Platform, which our diocese joined late last year.

The Synod, Eucharistic Revival, and Laudato Si’ Action Plan enrich and inform one another. A key question that unites these efforts is: “What does a synodal Church, drawing its life from the Eucharist, and responding to the cries of the earth and the poor, look like?”

The Holy Father met early this year via Zoom with college students from North, Central and South America, and the Caribbean, including a student from our diocese. The group shared with the pope issues they consider to be important; in doing so, they presented to the pope what they found to be at the root of the issue of migration: climate change. Young people have a vision for the Church that aligns with the goals we have established in our diocese: a Church focused on evangelization through authentic analysis of the “signs of the times.”

Dioceses around the world are being called to prudently address the broken relationships that result in and from the climate crisis. This action is drawn from the very heart of the Church: to love through faithful, evangelical discipleship that advances God’s Kingdom on earth.

The Laudato Si’ Action Plan that we are developing is not solely environmental, nor does it take only economic or theological factors into consideration. As individuals and communities, we must continue to ask where the Holy Spirit is calling us, and follow.

Sincerely in Christ,

Most Rev. Thomas R. Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport

La encíclica Laudato Si’ es más que hablar del medio ambiente

Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo,

En su encíclica del 2015, Laudato Si’: Sobre el cuidado de la Casa Común, el Santo Padre habla de las relaciones: entre Dios y la humanidad, entre los pueblos de la humanidad, y entre la humanidad y la creación, de las cuales la humanidad forma parte. En su mensaje para el Tiempo de la Creación de este año, el Papa Francisco vuelve a hablar de la urgencia de responder a estas relaciones, a los gritos de la tierra y de los pobres.

Actualmente nos encontramos con preocupaciones globales y locales. En la Iglesia, hemos completado las etapas diocesana, regional y nacional del Sínodo sobre la Sinodalidad, en el que se preguntó a todos los feligreses, qué es lo que les rompe y llena el corazón de su experiencia en la Iglesia. También estamos comenzando la fase diocesana, del Avivamiento Eucarístico, un esfuerzo de la USCCB para ayudarnos a reenfocar nuestra atención en esta característica central de nuestra fe y que nos identifica como católicos. Finalmente, el 4 de octubre del 2022, en la Memoria de San Francisco de Asís y el final del Tiempo de la Creación, la Diócesis de Davenport lanzará su Plan de Acción Laudato Si’. Esta será nuestra participación en una empresa internacional iniciada por el Vaticano, la Plataforma de Acción Laudato Si’, a la que nuestra diócesis se unió a finales del año pasado.

El Sínodo, el Avivamiento Eucarístico y el Plan de Acción Laudato Si’ se enriquecen e informan mutuamente. Una pregunta clave que une estos tres esfuerzos es: “¿Cómo es una Iglesia sinodal, que vive la Eucaristía y que responde a los gritos de la tierra y de los pobres?”

El Santo Padre se reunió a principios de este año a través de zoom con estudiantes universitarios de América del Norte, Central, del Sur y el Caribe, incluyendo a un estudiante de nuestra diócesis. El grupo compartió con el Papa temas que consideran importantes; al hacerlo, le presentaron al Papa lo que encontraron en la raíz del problema de la migración: el cambio climático. Los jóvenes tienen una visión de la Iglesia, que se alinea con las metas que hemos establecido en nuestra diócesis: una Iglesia enfocada en la evangelización a través del análisis auténtico de los “signos de los tiempos”.

Las diócesis de todo el mundo están siendo llamadas a abordar con prudencia las relaciones rotas que resultan de la crisis climática. Esta acción se extrae del corazón mismo de la Iglesia: amar a través del discipulado fiel y evangélico que hace avanzar el Reino de Dios en la tierra.

El Plan de Acción Laudato Si’ que estamos desarrollando, no es únicamente ambiental, ni tiene en consideración únicamente factores económicos o teológicos. Como individuos y comunidades, debemos continuar preguntándonos a dónde nos llama el Espíritu Santo, y seguirlo.

Sinceramente en Cristo,

Mons. Thomas R. Zinkula

Obispo de Davenport