SAU project series to focus on promoting peace and prosperity

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Promoting peace and prosperity for the St. Ambrose University campus and the broader community is the goal of the school’s annual project series and reflected in its theme: Peace and Prosperity.

Duk Kim, the project’s coordinator and professor of political science/director of international studies, said the university is offering a number of programs throughout the 2022-23 school year. “In 2015, the 193 United Nations members adopted the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to promote peace and prosperity,” he said.

“The 17 SDGs are intimately linked; progress towards one goal depends on, and affects, other goals. They are also known as the global goals for peace and prosperity. The SDGs are to end poverty, fight inequality, address climate change, enhance health and well-being, protect the planet and promote a sustainable future for all by 2030.”

A variety of lectures, panel discussions, concerts, theater performances, film presentations, conferences and academic programs in a multidisciplinary nature will help the university community to become better advocates for building peace and prosperity, he said. “We strive to implement St. Ambrose University’s core mission values and guiding principles by increasing our awareness of and contributions to the campus, local, regional, national and global communities.”

“Connecting the Pieces: Dialogues on the Amache Archaeology collection,” was among the first offerings and was on display through last month. The university also held a sustainability fest Sept. 20 on the Wellness and Recreation Center lawn and Rogalski patio. Other offerings include a United Nation day of celebration, Ambrose Women Peace and Justice and a lecture on gardening and roundtables.

In addition to Kim, the planning team members are David Baker, KALA operations manager; Jim Baumann, professor of communication; Amy Blair, professor of biology; Nicky Gant, coordinator of service and justice, campus ministry; Jason Senjem, associate professor of management; Melissa Sharer, director of master of public health; Dennis Tarasi, assistant professor of biology; Megan Tarasi, director of professional development; and Brittany Tullis, associate dean of CAS and associate professor of Spanish and Latinx studies.

For more information visit http://www.sau.edu/college-of-arts-and-sciences/project-series for updates and how to register. The site will be updated throughout the year.