Seek better coverage for chronic illness needs

To the Editor:

Lymphedema is a disfiguring illness that requires time and medical coverage to manage. It is not only an issue for those with breast cancer. It can be hereditary or the result of surgery or injury. Some younger people have insurance that will cover at least part of the cost of treatment and compression garments. I am someone who informs people with Medicare and other insurances that they will have to pay out of pocket for these garments, which need to be replaced every six months when they wear out.

Many people can’t afford to do so. This disease is no less important than any other chronic disease and treatment prevents wounds and enhances independent self-care, among other things. The treatment for this disease needs to be covered like any other chronic disease.

Deborah Stockdale

Davenport