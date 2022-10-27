St. Paul-Davenport students pray rosary together

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — For more than 25 years, students at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic School have gathered to pray the rosary to mark October as the month of the rosary.

Kindergarten through eighth-grade students gathered inside St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church due to chilly conditions to recite the rosary as one on Oct. 20.

Principal Julie Delaney said students and staff usually pray the rosary outdoors on the playground, weather permitting. The 2020 event took place over the intercom due to COVID restrictions. Students spread out and prayed outdoors in 2021.

This year, sixth-graders paired up with their first-grade buddies to sit together in the pews. Prior to the gathering, first-grade teacher Margaret Miller had students make homemade booklets on how to recite the rosary. Delaney said the students will use the booklets throughout the year.

Third-grade teacher Amy Lucas led the students in the prayers and joyful mysteries, and other third-grade students led the Our Fathers and the decades of Hail Marys.