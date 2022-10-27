Students plant tree at St. Mary Parish in Wilton

For The Catholic Messenger

WILTON — Each year, fifth-grade religious education students at St. Mary Parish hold fundraisers and collect donations for various projects.

Throughout 2021-22, students raised money to purchase a crimson sunset maple tree for the parish. They helped plant the tree on the southeast corner of the church hall and Father Bud Grant, sacramental minister, blessed the tree.

Religious education students lead service projects throughout the year. They organized a Veterans Day of Honor in November, made food baskets for families in Wilton and Durant last Thanksgiving, ran a hot chocolate bar in January, gathered warm winter clothing for the homeless, and made winter and summer survival kits for Humility Homes and Services in Davenport.