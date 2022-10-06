White Mass, health care and secular ethics talk

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — This year’s White Mass and health care talk will move to the Illinois side of the Mississippi River. Dr. Tim Millea, president of the St. Thomas Aquinas Medical Guild of the Quad Cities, said Bishop Louis Tylka of the Diocese of Peoria, Illinois, will preside at the White Mass for health care professionals Oct. 15 at 9 a.m. at St. Pius X Parish in Rock Island, Illinois.

After Mass, Dr. John “Jack” Lane, a radiologist with the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, will speak on the topic Christian Health Care Professionals in the Era of Secular Medical Ethics. He will speak in McCarthy Hall, attached to the church. A light breakfast will be available.

Lane’s talk will review how medicine has strayed from its roots in science and moral truth and what people can do to return medicine to a faith-directed track, Millea said. Lane graduated from the University of Scranton (Pennsylvania), competed medical school at Thomas Jefferson University (Philadelphia), his residency at Reading Hospital and Medical Center (Pennsylvania) and his fellowship at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. He is past president and veteran board member of the Catholic Medical Association and is vice president of FIAMC, an international association of Catholic medical organizations.

The White Mass is celebrated near the Feast of St. Luke, patron saint of physicians, to honor persons working in health care, such as physicians, nurses, physical therapists, lab workers and others. Guild membership is not required to attend the Mass or the talk, which is free. For more information, visit https://stthomasaquinasguildqc.com.