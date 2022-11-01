Calendar of Events

Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat events

Wheatland — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is a ministry of the Congregation of the Humility of Mary located in rural east central Iowa on a 200-acre native grass prairie woodland along the Wapsipinicon River. Upcoming events include:

Nov. 8, Weaving Stories, Nurturing Hope, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Through storytelling, learn healthy ways to honor your grief journey. Fee is $35 and includes lunch.

Nov. 9, Mass on the Prairie, 10 a.m.: Father Ed Fitzpatrick will celebrate Mass. A free-will donation will be accepted.

Nov. 10, Heart of Gratitude, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Join Sister Kathleen Sadler for a retreat focused on 1 Thes. 5:18: “Give thanks in all circumstances.” Fee is $35 and includes lunch.

Register for these and other retreats at olpretreat@chmiowa.org or call (563) 374-1092.

Nov. 4

Davenport — St. Serra Club will celebrate Mass at 7 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Parish with rosary to follow.

Nov. 5-6

Davenport — Our Lady of Victory Christmas carousel bazaar is Nov. 5 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Nov. 6 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Event includes a bake shop, candy shop, crafts, ornaments, florals, toys and more. Homemade rolls, coffee and lunch available.

Davenport — St. Anthony Parish is hosting a bazaar Nov. 5 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Nov. 6 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be a cash and basket raffle, food items, handmade items and used items for sale.

Nov. 7

Davenport — St. Serra Club will meet at 7 p.m. in Enright Hall at Holy Family Parish.

Nov. 9

Iowa City — Newman Catholic Student Center is hosting a presentation, “Science Was Born of Christianity,” with speaker Dr. Stacy Trasancos at 7 p.m. in the chapel. Dr. Trasancos is a Catholic convert with advanced degrees in chemistry and dogmatic theology, a mother of seven and a passion for evangelizing through science.

Nov. 12

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Altar and Rosary Society annual craft sale is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in the gymnasium. Vendors will have items such as caramels, jewelry, embroidery work, baked goods, ornaments, home decor and much more. Raffle prizes include a handmade quilt. Cinnamon rolls and lunch will also be available to purchase. If interested in renting a table for $25 to sell your craft, please contact Liz Moritz at (563) 322-2424.

Nov. 13

Camanche — Church of the Visitation Parish is hosting a holiday bazaar from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The event includes a quilt raffle, bake sale, silent auction and holiday items and local arts and crafts for purchase. Lunch includes sloppy joes, turkey and dressing sandwiches, desserts and beverages; eat in or carry out.

Nov. 15

Iowa City — Newman Catholic Student Center is hosting a Gold Mass on the Feast of Saint Albert, the patron saint of natural sciences, at 5:15 p.m. in the chapel. The Gold Mass will honor those working in the science field.

Nov. 17

Moline, Ill. — The Christ Child Society (CCS) of the Quad Cities is having its annual all-member meeting from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St. This event is an opportunity for the community to socialize and learn more about CCS. Anyone interested in joining is invited to attend. For questions or to RSVP email christchildsocietyqca@

gmail.com. Learn more at www.christchildsocietyqca.com.

Nov. 18

Davenport — St. Serra Club vocations appreciation gala begins with Mass at 5:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral with Bishop Thomas Zinkula. Social begins at 6:15 p.m. at The Outing Club with heavy Hors d’oeuvre served. Cost is $50 per person and reservations can be made at www.davenportvocations.org/gala-rsvp/

Nov. 19

Davenport — A free concert featuring the oldest working pipe organ west of the Mississippi River will take place during the Humility Homes and Services Sip, Shop and Listen event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The concert, as well as shopping, will take place in the Fresh Start Center Resale shop, located in the former St. Mary Church. Local organist, choir director and music coordinator Riley Sindt of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Dubuque, Iowa, will perform music from Bach to the Beatles. Attendees can enjoy refreshments while listening to music and shopping at the resale center. For that day only, if $30 is spent, a 20% off coupon will be issued for use on the next purchase. There is no cost to attend the concert. Recommended donation is $5 per person. All proceeds from donations and sales go to HHSI’s programs. No tickets necessary.

Nov. 19-20

Iowa City — St. Wenceslaus Parish is hosting a holiday bazaar and bake sale Nov. 19 from 8-11 a.m. and 3-6 p.m and Nov. 20 from 9 a.m.-noon in the church hall. Items for purchase include kolaches, cinnamon rolls, baked goods, crafts and attic treasures. Relax with friends and complimentary coffee while enjoying baked goods.

Nov. 22

Davenport — A fundraiser for QC Night to Shine will take place at Applebee’s Grill, 3838 Elmore Ave. A portion of the proceeds from the entire day will be donated to support the local prom for individuals with special needs.

Ongoing

Online — Many parishes in the Diocese of Davenport offer livestream and video-recorded Masses. For a listing go to https://bit.ly/3gP68Ym or click the links in English or Spanish on www.catholicmessenger.net.

Learn the Couple to Couple League method of Natural Family Planning (NFP), which gives couples the knowledge to track fertility signs as a way to achieve or avoid pregnancy. NFP is the only method of family planning approved by the Catholic church, and modern, symptom-based methods demonstrate an accuracy of about 99 percent in identifying times of fertility and infertility, according to the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology. Self-paced, online classes are available. Go to https://ccli.org/main-nfp/ or contact Al and Beth Budelier at (563) 324-7040 or elizabethimel@yahoo.com for more information