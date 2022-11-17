Isaiah (30:21): This is the way, walk in it

By Hall Green

We walk every day, whether meters or miles. Our lives could be viewed as a very long journey along one or more paths, ways of living and being. On our own, it is surprisingly easy to get lost, to lose the sense of who and where we are. Then it is time to turn and seek the Lord, who is always there, and will not let us stay lost for long. The great truth is, there is no lost with God, only found. Jesus says no one or nothing can snatch us away from him (John 10:28). And Paul says that nothing “will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus” (Romans 8:39).

If you are feeling lost these days, turn to God in open need and God will find you. As I have written previously: “Without You I am lost; with You I am found. To be found by You is eternal Life, for You do not find only for now but forever.”

After turning to God, let God guide you into the way you are to go. Your singular task should be to follow the Spirit’s direction. In Isaiah 30:21, God said, “And when you turn to the right or when you turn to the left, your ears shall hear a word behind you, saying, ‘This is the way; walk in it.’” If you do so, you will find rest for your soul. The path you are to walk begins when you seek to return to the Lord with all your heart. God also said, “Stand at the crossroads, and look, and ask for the ancient paths, where the good way lies; and walk in it, and find rest for your souls” (Jeremiah 6:16).

This, in sum, is how to live with God, “Trust in the LORD with all your heart, and do not rely on your own insight. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths” (Proverbs 3:5-6).

It is most significant that the earliest name for Christianity was “The Way.” The way Christ calls us to walk is the path of love. Jesus commanded us to love one another as he loved us (John 13:34; 15:12). We are to walk in love. The beloved apostle John said, “And this is love, that we walk according to his commandments; this is the commandment just as you have heard it from the beginning — you must walk in it” (2 John 1:6).

Walk in love, love for God and for humanity, empowered by God’s love for you, and you will not only find rest for your soul. You will also discover that your strength really does dwell in quietness and in trust.

