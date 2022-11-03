Kudos for peace efforts

To the Editor:

It was a surprise to see the comments of Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on the front page of the 10/27 Catholic Messenger. It was a good surprise. “[W]e urge world leaders to seek just and peaceful solutions to all disputes and conflicts,” said an IOC statement that Bach signed. The appeal, which the Vatican supported, encourages world leaders to see the example of athletic competition with its emphasis on personal discipline, healthy competition and commitment to teamwork as a genuine path to peace.

I guess Pope Francis has decided to enlist the sports world to spread his message of peace since it is getting so little attention in the Catholic world of bishops and parishes. It is a good move.

Sally McMillan

Iowa City