Masterworks III: Ode to Guitar – Dec. 3, 2022

World Relief Quad Cities (WRQC) is teaming up with the Quad City Symphony Orchestra (QCSO) to present the musical programming series Masterworks III: Ode to Guitar on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. at the Adler Theater in Davenport. Through the partnership, WRQC and QCSO aim to bring people together around the power of music, while giving back to refugees in the process by donating 50% of ticket proceeds to support immigrants and refugees in the local community.

Purchase tickets on the QCSO event page at https://qcso.org/event/masterworks-iii-ode-to-guitar/.

